SHC orders NAB to complete inquiry against Taimur Talpur within six weeks

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered National Accountability Bureau to complete ongoing inquiry against Sindh’s Minister Taimur Talpur within six weeks, ARY News reported.

Talpur is facing charges of assets beyond known sources of income.

At today’s hearing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and provincial minister Taimur Talpur appeared before the court.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB officials pleaded the court to grant more time to complete inquiry against Talpur. To this, the court while giving six weeks to complete the inquiry said, the Investigation Officer (IO) and other officials of the anti-graft watchdog will be called if the inquiry was not completed within the due time.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till October 29.

The court in an earlier hearing had granted pre-arrest bail to Taimur Talpur against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

The court had directed the petitioner to cooperate with NAB in the investigations.

Minister Talpur, through his lawyer, submitted that he received a call-up notice from NAB last month seeking details about his assets. Expressing apprehension that he may be arrested, the minister requested the court to grant him pre-arrest bail.

