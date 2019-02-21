SHC order hearing of Mehar triple murder case in ATC

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered hearing of Mehar triple murder case in an anti-terrorism court, ARY News reported.

The high court’s Sukkur bench announced its reserved judgment today.

Two MPAs from Sindh, Sardar Chandio and Burhan Chandio, have been booked in murder case of a father and his two sons in Mehar town of Dadu district.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the lower court hearing the triple murder case in Mehar to complete the trial within three months and indict the accused within 15 days.

A bench of apex court headed by former chief justice Saqib Nisar, had ordered authorities to provide security to complainant Umme Rubab and her family.

Petitioner Rubab pleaded to the court that she, along with her family, were facing threats and requested transfer of the case to Karachi.

The bench directed the petitioner to file an application in the high court for transfer of the case.

The court also directed Sindh High Court to decide the plea within 15 days.

The bench also ordered the police to arrest the absconding accused and submit a report and a monthly progress report of the case in the court.

Pakistan People’s Party MPAs Nawab Sardar Ahmed Chandio and his brother Nawab Burhan Khan Chandio were nominated in the triple murder case last year in January but were granted a pre-arrest bail from court.

Sikandar Chandio, one of the seven people nominated in the first information report (FIR), for the murder of Raees Karamullah Chandio and his sons Mukhtar Ahmed Chandio and Qabil Chandio, was apprehended in Mehar along with two other people.

Karamullah and his sons were killed on January 17 in an armed attack in Mehar.

