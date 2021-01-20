SUKKUR: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered construction of a new bridge over Indus River between Sukkur and Rohri, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah had filed a petition at Sukkur circuit bench of the high court seeking construction of a new bridge over Indus as Sukkur’s iconic Lansdowne Bridge has been in shambles.

Shah’s counsel Mehfooz Awan in his arguments before the bench highlighted the necessity of building a new bridge over the river to connect the cities of Sukkur and Rohri on the left and right banks of Indus.

The officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) were also present during the court hearing.

The bench issued orders for preparation of feasibility report of the new bridge within two months.

It is to be mentioned here that the high court’s Sukkur bench had earlier took up a constitutional petition seeking proper upkeep of the Lansdowne Bridge.

The bench headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar had issued notices to the Pakistan Railways secretary, the Divisional Superintendent Railways Sukkur, the provincial heritage secretary and the city’s deputy commissioner to submit their response to the petition by next hearing.

Advocate Sohail Memon, a resident of Sukkur, had moved the petition stating that the bridge constructed over the River Indus and connects Sukkur with Rohri, is part of the country’s historic heritage but unfortunately, was in shambles due to several years of neglect.

Comments

comments