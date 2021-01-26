SHC orders for an early decision on Census results

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday issued orders for decision over the Census-2017 results in the next session of the Council of Common Interest (CCI), ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court heard a petition with regard to finalization of the results of sixth population census and delimitation of constituencies in Karachi for local councils elections.

Assistant Attorney General (AAG) submitted a report from the federal government in the court. He informed the court that the federal cabinet has approved the population census and the matter has been sent to the CCI for its endorsement.

“When the matter has been approved by the federal cabinet why an inordinate delay in the CCI,” the bench questioned the federal lawyer.

The court issued orders for an early decision by the CCI over the census results in its next session and adjourned further hearing of the case until February 24.

It is to be mentioned here that the upcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interests has been notified to be held on Wednesday (Jan 27) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The lawyers for petitioners had earlier argued that unless the results of the census were officially declared and notified, the delimitation exercise for local government elections would be useless and thus the petitioners approached the court for directions for finalization of the census results.

