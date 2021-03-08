SHC orders formation of JIT for recovery of missing children

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered police to constitute a JIT for recovery of the missing children, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto hearing the missing children case.

The court asked about progress in recovery of the missing children from the Additional IG CIA, who appeared in the court’s hearing.

“What happened about recovery of Nida,” Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto asked the police official.

“A suspect has been arrested near the Karachi University and two girls of five and seven years of age, have been recovered,” AIG CIA Arif Hanif told the bench.

“DNA test of the recovered girls being conducted. Hopefully we will reach to Nida with these girls,” CIA official said.

“Our child has been kidnapped for last three-and-half years,” parents of Nida lamented in the court.

“These girls not being kidnapped without reason, definitely an organized gang working behind it,” the court remarked. “What happened about recovery of other girls and what steps taken to halt such incidents,” Justice Phulpoto further questioned.

“A man was arrested but nothing found from him,” the Judge angrily said. “The photos of missing children were published in newspapers,” the official said.

The court ordered the AIG CIA for formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) for recovery of the missing children adding that all resources should be utilized for recovery of the untraced kids.

The bench ordered the police to submit its comprehensive report over the issue by April 13.

The petition was filed by a non-governmental organisation seeking court directives to the provincial police for considering the cases of those children who went missing from different parts of Karachi and registering FIRs in this regard as well as proper investigation.

The NGO alleged that cases of missing children were not properly investigated by the police, which resulted in many avoidable deaths.

