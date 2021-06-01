SHC orders for holding law colleges exams, deferred till three years

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench on Tuesday ordered the Shah Abdul Latif University to take the law colleges exams in phases, ARY News reported.

The high court bench issued orders on a petition filed by law students pleading that the university has failed to take law examinations for last three years.

The Registrar of Shah Abdul Latif University was produced in the court today.

“Why the exams not held for last three years,” Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar questioned the Registrar. “The papers were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the university official replied.

“The pandemic situation exists for one year, but the papers have not been taken for the last three years,” the Justice remarked. “You have put the future of hundreds of students at stake,” Justice Gorar said.

“The university should arrange exams twice or three times in a year to complete the students degree course within five years,” the bench ruled.

The court also demanded preparation of the exams schedule to be submitted to the court within two hours.

In the last hearing the court had issued warrants for the arrest of the university’s registrar and ordered his production in court for ignoring the court orders.

The students’ counsel in the previous hearing said that despite orders, the registrar did not appear before the court. All the law colleges affiliated with the university had been closed for past three years and the university had failed to implement the court’s orders, putting at risk future of hundreds of students.

