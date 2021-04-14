SHC orders NAB to file reference against grabbers of forest land

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court Sukkur bench ordered the NAB to file a reference against persons who have illegally grabbed the forest department’s land, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A bench comprised of Justice Aftab Gorar and Justice Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui heard the case.

The counsel told the court that Jahangir Tareen has also grabbed forest land in Ghotki district.

“We know many influential persons have encroached forest land, the department’s people not disclosing the names,” Justice Aftab Gorar remarked.

The bench ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against influential people involved in grabbing of the forest land.

The court asked about the compliance of its arrest orders against an influential man Sarfaraz Ahmed. “Why he was not arrested,” Justice Gorar questioned. “He has filed an appeal in the supreme court,” the bench was informed.

“Why he failed to appear here over the court orders,” the bench further asked.

The court issued a show-cause notice to the SSP Tando Allahyar. The bench also ordered the AIG and DIG to ensure compliance of the court order by the SSP. The court ordered arrest of the influential land grabber Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The court also issued show-cause notice to the Chief Engineer Irrigation Kotri for supplying water to the illegally encroached land.

“Entire Sindh has become a tragic land, we have to protect it as the sons of the soil,” Justice Gorar remarked. He also directed the Rangers to play its role in operation as front line force.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case till June 1st.

