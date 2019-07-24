SHC orders NAB to submit reply on freezing of accounts

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday heard a petition against freezing of accounts of family members of former Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS) vice chairman Sultan Qamar Siddiqui, ARY News reported.

Sultan Qamar Siddiqui has been facing a corruption reference on FCS scam before an accountability court pertaining to embezzlement of funds and illegal appointments that allegedly caused a loss of over Rs343 million to the national exchequer.

The petition said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had frozen his bank accounts as well as those of his family members, including his mother, due to which the family were facing great inconvenience.

The petitioner’s counsel had requested the Sindh High Court to direct NAB to unfreeze the accounts of the family members of the petitioner.

The bench had earlier issued notices to the NAB over the petition but the officials of the bureau failed to submit reply on the matter and sought more time for it.

The court directed the NAB authorities to submit their reply in the court by August 16 and adjourned the hearing.

