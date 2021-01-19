SHC orders officials to revive Sukkur’s Lab-e-Mehran Park

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court bench Sukkur on Tuesday ordered government officials to revive the Lab-e-Mehran Garden in its previous shape, ARY News reported.

Lab-e-Mehran is a popular visiting place in Sukkur on the right bank of Indus River, adjacent to the Sukkur Barrage.

Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar ordered the officials of the irrigation and revenue departments, who had appeared before the court, to immediately remove the debris from Lab-e-Mehran to revive the park.

“Why the rubble of the demolished buildings after the anti-encroachment operation was not removed from the place,” the court sternly asked the irrigation and revenue officials.

“No person will be allowed to interfere in the court’s matters,” the justice said. “In case of interference not only a minister but chief minister could also be summoned to the court,” the judge warned.

The high court’s Sukkur circuit bench had earlier took up a constitutional petition seeking proper upkeep of Sukkur’s iconic Lansdowne Bridge.

The bench headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar had issued notices to the Pakistan Railways secretary, the Divisional Superintendent Railways, Sukkur, the provincial heritage secretary and the city’s deputy commissioner to submit their response to the petition by next hearing.

Advocate Sohail Memon, a resident of Sukkur, moved the petition stating the bridge that is constructed over the River Indus and connects Sukkur with Rohri is part of the country’s historical heritage but unfortunately, in shambles at present due to years of neglect.

