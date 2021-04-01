KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered on Thursday the federal government to remove PPP leader Nisar Khuhro’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-judge bench of the SHC permitted him to travel abroad from April 9 till May 19.

During the hearing, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor stated before the bench that the corruption watchdog is conducting inquiries against Khuhro, apprehending that he might not fly back home after travelling abroad.

The prosecutor, therefore, pleaded with the high court to not permit him to go out of the country.

Khuhro stated in his petition that he wants to travel to the United States (US) to meet his family settled there. “The federal government has placed my name on the ECL on malicious grounds,” Khuhro argued, requesting the court to remove his name from the no-fly list.

Nisar Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

