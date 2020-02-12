SHC orders SBCA to take action against illegal constructions

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the SBCA authorities to raze illegal structures forthwith, being built in the city, ARY News reported.

The bench while hearing a petition against illegal construction activities in city, instructed the Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), to remove the team of officials involved in illegal activities immediately.

The court also issued notices to DG SBCA, Deputy Director Liaquatabad and others in the case.

Petitioner said that large-scale illegal construction activities underway in Liaquatabad. A nine-storied building is being built over a small plot of 90 yards in the area, petitioner’s counsel said.

The SBCA has been informed in writing repeatedly but no heed being paid to the matter, petitioner said.

The SBCA and other departments have been involved themselves in illegal construction, the petitioner alleged.

It was also complained that the petitioner being subjected to harassment after petition submitted in the court against the illegal activity.

Comments

comments