KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered all sessions courts and anti-terrorism courts to install screens at courtrooms for hearing of rape and assault cases.

The bench ordered courts to ensure video conferencing of victims in rape cases.

The court passed the orders while hearing a petition seeking implementation of the Supreme Court’s directives of making the investigation process of rape and assault cases effective.

The court ordered immediate arrangement of video conferencing at courtrooms as per the orders of the apex court.

The court also ordered a secured arrangement for victims to record their statements.

The bench directed the ATC judges, the Registrar and session judges to inform the Member Inspection Team (MIT) about it.

The court also ordered the provincial home department to ensure provision of required funds for it.

Earlier, Sindh Prosecutor General informed the court that a DNA Lab will start working at University of Karachi within two months.

He said that arrangements of DNA tests were presently available at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro and around 700 tests have been conducted at this lab.

In an earlier hearing the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar had observed that with regards to compliance with court directions regarding trial courts it would be appropriate to call for the record of pending rape cases in the province.

The court directed the ATCs registrar and MIT-II to submit a consolidated statement of pending cases in Sindh for further directions.

