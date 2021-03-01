KARACHI: The brother of a 56-year-old Pakistani woman has moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek repatriation of Najma Pardesi ‘held hostage by her husband in Canada’, ARY News reported on Monday.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard a petition filed by a citizen Younus to seek orders for bringing back her 56-year-old sister Najma Pardeshi who was allegedly held hostage for the last three years by her husband in Canada.

The petitioner told the court that her sister was being treated like servants in Canada. He added that Najma managed to contact him secretly to apprise her deteriorated situation in Canada. Younus said that his brother-in-law seized the passport of her sister.

According to the petitioner, Najma Pardesi had tied the knot in Canada 35 years ago, however, she was not being allowed to fly to Pakistan for the last three years.

Justice Mazhar questioned the assistant attorney general about the actions Pakistani authorities could take against her husband in Canada. He directed the assistant attorney general to find a solution to reach the woman by contacting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The AAG apprised the SHC judge that the foreign ministry could play its role for her return.

Later, the high court wrapped up the petition after directing the office of the Attorney General to take necessary steps for the return of the Pakistani woman.

