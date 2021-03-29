SHC extends pre-arrest bail of Manzoor Wassan in assets case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the pre-arrest bail plea of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The high court conducted the hearing of Manzoor Wassan’s plea against the probe initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in assets beyond income case.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the court that it has been decided to close the inquiry against Manzoor Wassan and the recommendation was forwarded to the headquarters. The prosecutor added that a response was due to be made by the NAB headquarters.

The high court gave time to NAB officials to submit their response. Later, the SHC extended the pre-arrest bail of Manzoor Wassan till May 4 and adjourned the hearing.

The PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too, however, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed in filing reference against the PPP stalwart.

