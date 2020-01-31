SHC moved against Rao Anwar’s bail in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case

KARACHI: A plea has been filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) to cancel bail of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The plea was submitted by Barrister Faisal Siddiqui, pleading the court to cancel Rao’s bail as he terrorised the society by killing people of alleged fake encounters including Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The SHC issuing notices to the concerned authorities fixed February 13 to hear the plea.

On July 11, 2018, the ATC granted bail to former SSP Malir Rao Anwar against a surety bond of Rs 1 million.

Read more: ATC indicts Rao Anwar, others in Naqeebullah murder case

However, the Supreme Court turned down a petition by Anwar, seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A bench of the apex court headed by former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had rejected the former cop’s plea.

Rao Anwar had claimed to have shot dead four members of the defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter near Shah Latif Town in Karachi.

Family members of one of the killed suspects, Naqeebullah Mehsud, claimed that he was killed in a fake encounter, triggering widespread public outrage.

