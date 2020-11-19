SHC orders to raze commercial structures from irrigation land in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench on Thursday ordered to immediately demolish commercial structures built on the irrigation land in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

During today’s hearing, the advocate general Sindh pleaded the court to grant two-month time for the removal of illegal structures from the irrigation land, but the court only gave a month.

“Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has tested positive for the COVID-19″، AG Sindh said in his arguments before the court to sought time.

Observing that the Sindh government had earlier gained the time to launch the operation, the SHC ordered to immediately remove the commercial structure and gave a month-time for removal of residential structures from the lands after proper arrangments for the affectees.

The court also said that the drive for removal of structures will begin after three days under the supervision of the registrar of the court if the government fails to implement the orders.

Last year in the month of December, police had detained around 100 people resisting an anti-encroachment operation to remove illegal structures on the embankments of canals of Sukkur barrage.

