SHC orders immediate recovery of missing children from Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday while showing resentment over the police’s performance has ordered immediate recovery of the 16 missing children from Karachi, ARY News reported.

“Have u recovered any other missing child?”, the court asked DIG CIA Arif Haneef at the outset of the hearing. “We are trying our best for the recovery of the children”, the DIG replied.

The applicant’s counsel apprised the court that at least 16 children are still missing from different areas of Karachi and the police have failed in recovering any children after the last hearing.

“We have traced some whereabouts of the children in Faisalabad and Sewhan”, Arif Haneef said.

To this, the court showed its resentment and passed the order directing IG Sindh Police to personally look into the matter.

The SHC has also sought report from the IGP till June 22.

On last hearing of the case, police had produced in the court 14-year-old Hasnain whose whereabouts had been unknown to his family for the past four years.

DIG CIA Police in a report had informed the bench that missing Hasnain was staying with a Hindu family for two years, while other two years a police officer kept him at his home.

“If the child has returned home himself then why the police taking credit”, Justice Phulpoto questioned.

“The police story of Hasnain’s recovery is unbelievable,” the bench further said.

The court ordered the police to register a case and inquire into the actual facts of the matter.

