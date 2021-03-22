ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Justice KK Agha declined on Monday to hear incarcerated Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh’s bail petition.

The judge called for the matter to be fixed before the relevant bench for hearing.

The PTI leader, who was arrested on Feb 16, stated that the police had not yet filed a charge-sheet against him. The matter pertains to fundamental right to freedom of movement, he said, requesting the court to order his release on bail.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had on March 13 issued notices to the Prosecutor General Sindh and others to file their comments on the bail petition of Haleem Adil Shaikh in two cases.

During the hearing, his lawyer alleged that his client was booked in the cases on the directives of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, adding he was subjected to vengeful action on being appointed as the opposition leader.

The opposition leader approached the SHC after an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail pleas.

One of the two cases pertains to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive while the other is related to violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88.

