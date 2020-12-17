KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has rejected the petition seeking bail of Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, who is facing graft cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has also rejected the interim bail plea of Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani in the graft cases against him. The officials of the anti-corruption watchdog were activated to arrest Jakhrani after the rejection of his bail petition, however, he did not appear in the hearing.

During the hearing, Jakhrani’s counsel argued that the corruption reference was biased and the inquiry was initiated against his client over the request of political rivals.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that reference has been filed against Jakhrani and others over his alleged involvement in the financial irregularities. He added that two references were filed against Jakhrani and further investigation is underway. An inquiry was underway against him for possessing assets beyond income and financial irregularities in Jacobabad highway.

Read: Cabinet gives nod to remove names of Rauf Siddiqui, Aijaz Jakhrani from ECL

In another development, Jakhrani and other accused appeared before an accountability court in Sukkur in assets beyond income case today.

Jakhrani appeared in the hearing of two corruption reference filed against him which was conducted by judge Fareed Anwar Qazi.

The anti-graft watchdog had accused Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and four others of their alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million corruption in the second reference.

Later, the accountability court’s judge adjourned the hearing till January 2.

On November 6, an accountability court had indicted five accused including Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, in assets beyond income case.

The accused persons are facing charges of accumulating assets worth over Rs780 million.

The accused including Jakhrani, Abbas Jakhrani, Abdul Razzak Bahrani, Sardar Zaheer and Lubna have denied the charges against them during the hearing.

Comments

comments