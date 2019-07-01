SHC seeks reply from NAB in Jakhrani’s plea seeking removal of his name from ECL

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday served notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and other concerned in a plea filed by Pakistan People’s Party MNA Aijaz Jakhrani, seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

NAB Rawalpindi is carrying out an inquiry against Jakhrani in a case related to the customs duty payment for an armored carrier of the PPP leader from a fake account.

At the outset of the hearing, Jakhrani’s counsel in his arguments said, the name of a person cannot be placed on the ECL just on the grounds of inquiry.

“My client’s name was placed on the list over political victimization”, he said.

Later, the SHC while ordering both the parties to submit their replies in the court adjourned the hearing till July 9.

Former federal minister Jakhrani, currently a PPP MNA from Jacobabad had denied the charges level by the anti-graft watchdog body against him and termed these baseless and as an alleged attempt of political victimization.

It may be mentioned that Aijaz Jakhrani has already acquired protective bail from the Sindh High Court.

