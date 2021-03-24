SHC seeks Govt reply over Nisar Khuhro’s ECL removal plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned reply from the federal government, the NAB and other parties over a petition of PPP leader Nisar Khuhro seeking removal of his name from the ECL, ARY News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro had moved the high court seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A bench of the SHC called reply of the government, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others by April 1st.

Khuhro stated in the petition that he wants to depart to meet his family in the United States as his wife have contracted coronavirus and his presence needed to children.

“The federal government has placed my name in the ECL on malicious grounds,” Khuhro said, pleading the court to remove his name from the no-fly list.

Nisar Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

