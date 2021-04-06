SHC seeks Govt reply over availability, distribution of corona vaccine

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday summoned reply from the federal government within three weeks over non availability and unjust distribution of the coronavirus vaccine, ARY News reported.

The high court demanded reply of the government over the steps taken for vaccinating the citizens while addressing the Deputy Attorney General in the court. “The petitioner has said that the vaccine has not been available,” Justice Amjad Ali Sehto questioned the DAG.

“The government is importing different vaccines and 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, have been procured so far,” the state counsel replied. “More vaccine doses being imported and will be administered to the people,” he added.

“The problem is, people don’t want to get vaccinated,” the DAG claimed.

“The DRAP taking steps for fixing the vaccine price,” over the court’s question about the price of the vaccine, he said.

The court directed federal government to submit its reply over the steps taken for vaccination and the vaccine facilities within three weeks.

A petition filed in the high court while challenging the price fixed for Covid-19 vaccine, contended that providing basic healthcare is responsibility of the government.

“The price fixed for the vaccine, has been away from the access of the poor masses,” according to the petition.

“There are complaints about unjust distribution of the corona vaccine.”

The petitioner pleaded to the court for assured availability and just distribution and supply of the vaccine.

