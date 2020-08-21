SHC seeks record of salaries, allowances of NA members

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the attorney general of Pakistan to submit comments on a petition challenging the recent increase in salaries and privileges of the members of the National Assembly.

A two-judge bench of the SHC headed by Justice Nadeem Akhtar issued a notice to the attorney general to file a reply before the next hearing slated for Sept 16.

The court also sought the complete record of the salaries, allowances and perks the members of the National Assembly had been receiving before and after the impugned increase.

A citizen, Syed Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, moved the petition, stating that a bill with regard to an increase in the salaries and allowances of the members of the lower house of Parliament was presented in the NA.

After the amendment, he submitted, the MPs are also entitled to 25 business class air tickets in a year or demand a refund in case they are unable to use them. Their family members can also use these air tickets, he said.

The petitioner said the MNAs ought not have been given the pay raise in view of the fragile and unstable economic condition of the country. He requested the court to declare the amendment in the law with regard to the increase in the salaries of the lawmakers illegal.

