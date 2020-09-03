SHC orders to place Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name on ECL

KARACHI:The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case related to illegal appointment in Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appeared before the court during the hearing. The court after hearing arguments from the side of the accused extended bail of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Arshad Mirza, Imranul Haque and Yakoob Babar.

The court also directed to place names of Abbasi and other accused on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and the former petroleum secretary named in the case turned up before the court for the hearing. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Omar Sial heard the illegal appointment case.

The high court extended the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart in the illegal appointment case and sought arguments from the counsels in the next hearing.

