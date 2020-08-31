KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday extended the interim bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former petroleum secretary, Arshad Mirza, in an illegal appointment case till September 3, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and the former petroleum secretary named in the case turned up before the court for the hearing. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Omar Sial heard the illegal appointment case.

The high court extended the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart in the illegal appointment case and sought arguments from the counsels in the next hearing.

Last month, the Sindh High Court had extended till Aug 27 the interim pre-arrest bail of the former prime minister and the former petroleum secretary. On May 19, the high court had granted them bail against a surety bond of Rs500,000 each.

The anti-corruption watchdog had filed a reference against ex-PM Abbasi and the then petroleum secretary for allegedly appointing Sheikh Imran-ul-Haq as managing director and Yaqoob Sattar as deputy managing director (finance) of the PSO in violation of rules and regulations.

