KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon till April 13 as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor sought more time to complete the investigation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the bail plea of Sharjeel in corruption reference today.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor told the court that the ongoing probe against Sharjeel and the other accused is currently on an inquiry level. He sought more time from the high court to submit the anti-corruption watchdog’s response after completing the probe.

Later, the court extended the bail of Sharjeel Memon till April 13 and ordered the NAB prosecutor to submit a comprehensive response in the next hearing.

According to the NAB, the accused including Sharjeel had been involved in making illegal appointments in the Sindh Information Department.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh minister Sharjeel Inam Memon along with other accused are facing charges of their alleged involvement in Rs 5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh Information Department.

The politician had been indicted in a graft case on February 15, 2018, over the accusation of awarding government advertisements at ‘exorbitant rates’ by abusing his powers. He is also accused of possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

