SHC hears MNA Shazia Marri’s alleged fake degree case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday heard a petition against Pakistan People’s Party MNA Shazia Marri over allegedly holding fake degree, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PPP lawmaker of the lower house of the parliament has been accused of holding fake degree. The Sindh High Court (SHC) has served notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the University of Karachi in this context.

The further proceedings in the case have been adjourned till September 22.

Shazia Marri was born on 8 October 1972 in Karachi to Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Atta Muhammad Marri.

The PPP stalwart remained Member Provincial Assembly of Sindh and Information Minister. Currently she is MNA of the Pakistan People’s Party.

Read more: ECP disqualifies BAP MPA over fake degree

Last year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified a member of Balochistan Assembly, associated with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), for possessing a fake degree.

A three-member bench of the commission, headed by the then chief election commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, gave this verdict.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Muhammad Khan had won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-4 Loralai., but his degree was challenged.

