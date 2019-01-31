SHC summons Sindh’s transport secretary in CNG cylinders case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has summoned transport secretary Sindh on February 14, in a case pertaining to CNG cylinders in school vans and the public transport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The court while showing resentment over neglecting preventive measures in the school van, asked who is issuing fitness certificates to such vehicles?

The government’s counsel informed the honourable court that it is prohibited by the government to use CNG cylinders in school vans and public transport in Sindh.

To this, the SHC bench said that notifications were being issued, but who will make sure its implementations?

“CNG cylinders from 1863 vehicles have been removed in the drive so far,” the SSP traffic told the court.

The bench ordered to make sure non-provision of gas to school vans and the public transport with help of Ogra and observed that there were more than 18,000 such vehicles in Karachi, but action initiated against only 1800?.

“Adopt new law and new strategy and come out of 1965 period,” the bench remarked.

It is pertinent to note that the crackdown on school vans with CNG cylinders began on Jan 7 after the directives of Karachi Traffic Police Chief Javed Ali Mehar who expressed concern about the safety of school children.

