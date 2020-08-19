SHC summons DC, SSP Thatta in Keenjhar boat capsize case

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday heard a petition against increasing incidents of boat capsize in Thatta causing losses of precious lives, ARY News reported.

The bench ordered the deputy commissioner (DC) and SSP Thatta to appear in person before the court in hearing on August 27.

It is to be mentioned here that 10 people died after a boat capsized in Keenjhar Lake on Monday. The victims that included children and women from same family were residents of Karachi’s Mehmoodabad locality.

“The boatmen charge 50 rupees per passenger and take people to the place of Noori Jam Tamachi in middle of the lake without a life jacket and other safety gear,” the petition said.

“Dilapidated boats commute overloaded with as many as 50 passengers in a boat,” according to the petition.

“The boatmen are running their boats without a regulatory policy and licensing laws,” the petition further described.

These conditions cause tragic incidents of boat capsize and drowning regularly, in which several people die time and again.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till August 27.

Keenjhar Lake is a popular tourist resort, about 36 kilometres from the city of Thatta attracting several people from Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta for picnics, swimming, fishing and boating.

