SHC summons reply from home department over seizing containers

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday demanded a detailed reply from Sindh home department on a plea seeking restraint of police from picking up containers from warehouses for road blocks, ARY News reported.

A high court bench while hearing the case also summoned the Additional Secretary home department along with detailed reply on the matter on November 24.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that containers were used to block traffic for political rallies, processions and other road closures. The police picks up these containers from warehouses and the task of retrieving them was left to the containers’ owners.

The petitioner prayed the court to restrict the police from picking up containers from warehouses.

Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar said that police should at least leave the containers at the place from they pick up for blocking roads.

Justice Mazhar said that the home department have to prepare guidelines for police with regard to seizing containers. “The police department should follow the guidelines of the home department over the issue”, Justice Mazhar said.

Comments

comments