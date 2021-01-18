KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday has summoned secretary Local Government of Sindh in a case related to unavailability of the vaccination and neutering of stray dogs.

Hearing a petition related to increasing number of dog bites cases in the province, the SHC summoned the secretary Local Government of Sindh and ordered him to apprise the court after availability of the anti-rabies vaccine.

The secretary has been directed to submit a detailed report regarding so far proceedings over the legislation related to neutering stray dogs in the province.

The hearing of the case was later adjourned until January 28.

The number of dog bite cases in the province are increasing as the authorities fail to control over the problem of the stray dogs.

On November 10, a 12-year-old boy had died after being savagely attacked by stray dogs in Hala city of Sindh’s Matiari district.

A pack of savage dogs attacked the boy, leaving him critically injured, according to his family. Local residents rushed him to the Hala Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

