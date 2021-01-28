SHC summons secretary LB in unavailability of vaccine, stray dogs case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday has summoned the secretary Local Government of Sindh in person in a case related to the unavailability of the vaccination and neutering of stray dogs, ARY News reported.

The secretary of Local Government Sindh was asked to appear before the court but he skipped the court appearance. At the outset of the hearing, the assistant advocate general apprised the court that additional secretary LB was asked to devise rules and regulations, but no response was received yet.

Secretary LB was summoned by the SHC in person over failing to implement the court orders on March 3. The court directed to submit a detailed report regarding so far proceedings over the legislation related to neutering stray dogs in the province

The hearing of the case was later adjourned until March 3.

The number of dog bite cases in the province is increasing as the authorities fail to control over the problem of stray dogs.

On November 10, a 12-year-old boy had died after being savagely attacked by stray dogs in Hala city of Sindh’s Matiari district.

A pack of savage dogs attacked the boy, leaving him critically injured, according to his family. Local residents rushed him to the Hala Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

