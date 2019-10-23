SHC summons Sindh Secretary Food, DG NAB in missing wheat case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday summoned provincial secretary food department and director general National Accountability Bureau (DG NAB) Sukkur in missing wheat case, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court while hearing a case of 400 million rupees worth missing government wheat stocks summoned the wheat policy of the government from the secretary food and progress report of the investigation from the DG NAB.

The SHC in an interchange with the NAB prosecutor asked whether the wheat stock and its record have been taken into custody?

“Why the properties of the wanted accused were not confiscated. The accused flee to Dubai, Canada and USA after selling their properties here,” the bench remarked.

The officials of Sindh food department and DG NAB submitted details of a meeting to the court (SHC), to sort out the matter.

“The food department, NAB officers and the flour mills owners discussed solution of the matter in the meeting,” a food department official told the Sindh high court (SHC). “The mills have returned the price amount of the wheat taken from the government on deferred payment but didn’t pay back the markup amount.

The mill owners have been intimated the details of the markup amount, and over 145.1 million amount estimated to be payable by the three flour mills, food department report said.

The accused told the court that the amount of government wheat was returned within 180 days, as per the government policy.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until Nov. 1st.

Comments

comments