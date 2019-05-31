SHC acquits suspect in explosives possession case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court has acquitted a suspect nominated in a case related to possession of explosives, abolishing a trial court’s verdict, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Sindh High Court heard on a plea filed by suspect namely Javed seeking sentence suspension, awarded to him over possession of explosive material.

The bench of the SHC hearing the case turned down the trial court’s decision of serving punishment to Javed and ordered his release.

A trial court had sentenced accused Javed to 14 years of imprisonment back in 2016.

Back in the September, 2017, the SHC had set aside the conviction of five terror suspects in a case related to possession of illicit arms and explosive material.

SHC sets aside conviction of five terror suspects, orders release

Among the five convicts Abdul Haq and Ali Raza were sentenced to fourteen years in jail, Kashif was to undergo imprisonment of eight years, while Salim and Arshad were sent to prison for seven years by an anti-terrorism court.

A division bench of the high court had announced its verdict on the appeals of five suspects after hearing arguments from defense and prosecution sides.

The court ordered their release provided that they were not required in any other criminal case.

