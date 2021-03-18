SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench on Thursday suspended the membership of two of the Pakistan People’s Party MPAs from Sindh, Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar over dog bite incidents reported in their respective constituencies.

In the written judgment, the SHC said that the membership of the MPAs was suspended over no contact on dog bite cases that occurred in their constituencies.

The court has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to release the suspension notification of Faryal Talpur and Malik Asad Sikandar.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh High Court’s Sukkur Bench had earlier ruled that if any person is bitten by a dog, the membership of the respective Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) elected from that area would be suspended.

Read more: SHC bars MPAs from voting during Senate elections over dog-bite incident

The court’s remarks came during the hearing of a case related to stray dogs biting people in the province. In response, the judges presiding over the case gave “strong remarks”.

Responding to the judge, the public prosecutor had said that MPAs have nothing to do with the incidents of dog bites, to which the judge had said they knew to whom the respective officers paid commissions — and that the MPA must ensure people’s safety.

