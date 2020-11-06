SHC CJ takes notice of torture on professor

LARKANA: Sindh High Court Chief Justice Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Friday took notice of an incident in which some influential people had subjected a professor to torture in Shahdadkot a few days back, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Sindh High Court chief justice sought details report about the incident from the College Education Department.

Sources said that some influential people had subjected Professor Abdul-Jabbar to torture outside Degree Boys College in Shahdadkot five days earlier. The sources maintained that the influential people had tortured the professor to grab the college’s land.

Later, the professor had lodged an FIR against the suspects in the police station. Taking action on the complaint, the police had arrested two people nominated in the FIR while three other co-accused were still at large.

However, the director colleges wrote a letter to the principal and sought a comprehensive report about the incident.

Comments

comments