SHC orders three-member body to probe into SPSC 2003 exams

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed to form a three-member commission to probe into the examinations conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in 2003, ARY NEWS reported.

In its directives, the highest provincial court said that secretaries from the provincial law and services departments should be included into the committee that should submit a report into the matter with Chief Secretary within six months of its formation.

“The chief secretary should notify a three-member body to probe into the matter within 15 days of the court directives,” the provincial court’s bench hearing into the petition said adding that no action should be taken against anyone without issuing a show-cause notice.

The commission is directed to listen to all sides and pinpoint responsibility against the officials involved in irregularities during the SPSC examinations.

It further said that those who passed the examinations during the said period should also be heard during the probe.

The commission should thoroughly conduct a probe from the failed and passed candidates.

Read More: CM Sindh approves upper age relaxation for SPSC exams

The court further remarked that institutions could not move forward unless their recruitments are made on merit. “We hope the SPSC to act in a non-partisan and on merit basis,” he said.

In March 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan nullified examinations and interviews conducted under the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) since 2013 and issued fresh orders for candidates to undergo the same recruitment procedure.

The SC bench ordered the authorities to re-conduct written test of the candidates during the said period. According to figures available, as many as 27,000 candidates took part in the exams during the last four years.

The court observed that appointments made during the said period were not transparent.

Comments

comments