SHC upholds sentences in KMC illegal recruitment case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Wednesday rejected appeals against sentences in illegal recruitment in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court upheld sentences to four convicts Mohammad Ahsan, Razi-ur-Rehman, Mirza Jillani Baig and Mohammad Saleem Khan, awarded by a trial court.

The court commuted 10-year prison term awarded to convicts into five years on technical grounds. The bench also ordered arrest and transfer of the convicted persons to jail.

Police arrested Mohammad Saleem Khan and Razi-ur-Rehman after their appeals turned down by the court.

The bench issued arrest warrants for the absconding accused.

A court had awarded 10-year jail term to four accused in a 2017 verdict.

