SHC warns govt to fix public transport fares or face contempt case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Friday ordered the provincial transport department to fix public transport fares soon otherwise contempt of court proceedings will be initiated against it, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition of a citizen, which said that the government has failed to issue a notification regarding fixation of public transport fares since year 2015.

The transporters are increasing fares on their own without any intervention from the government.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked during the hearing that the transport mafia has been left unbridled. “Will they have any mechanism to fix the fares,” he asked the government department.

The learned judge also expressed his resentment while finding absence of signature on the reply of the DIG Traffic.

The bench also directed the public prosecutor to write a letter to the I.G. Sindh Police telling him about the reports being submitted in the court by his department.

The provincial transport department in its reply submitted in the court said that a committee has been constituted, which will take a decision on public transport fares soon.

Comments

comments