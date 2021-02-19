SBCA DG, KDA officials issued notices in Korangi welfare plots case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to the director-general (DG) of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and other officials in a case related to the occupation of welfare plots, ARY News reported on Friday.

The high court heard a petition against the occupation of welfare plots including parks and playgrounds in Karachi’s Korangi Township.

SBCA DG, officials of KDA and others have been issued notices by the SHC and besides the issuance of the directives for submission of response from all parties.

The lawyer Muhammad Yaseen Advocate told the court that land mafia is occupying public properties in Korangi Township after parking police vans. The residents of Korangi are now deprived of playgrounds and parks due to the activities of the land mafia.

The petitioner added that SBCA and other departments are also involved in the land grabbing activities. It pleaded with the court to order the restoration of the welfare plots in its original shape.

