Shehbaz blasts PM Khan, NAB over Abbasi’s arrest

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, blasting Prime Minister Imran Khan and NAB over former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s arrest, lamented on Thursday PML-N leaders are being subjected to political vendetta in the name of accountability.

Addressing a presser following the arrest of Abbasi at the hands of the bureau, he said the corruption watchdog has once again targeted the party today.

The PML-N president said Abbasi was arrested because of his association with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Taking aim at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said it is the party leading the country towards downfall.

Alleging an unholy alliance between the prime minister and the bureau’s chairman, he asked the NAB honcho not to become a tool of Premier Khan.

Sharif said opposition leaders can’t be intimidated by the prime minister’s “fascist tactics” and neither will they bow down to him.

Earlier today, a 12-member National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrested Abbasi in a multi-billion-rupee case pertaining to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

Abbasi was near the Thokar Niaz Baig interchange. He was shifted to NAB office in Lahore after a medical check-up. He is currently being taken to NAB Rawalpindi.

