Shehbaz denounces Rana’s arrest as political vengeance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif denounced on Monday MNA Rana Sanaullah’s arrest at the hands of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) as “political vengeance”.

In a statement, he, condemning the arrest of the party’s president of Punjab chapter, alleged state institutions are being used against political opponents on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“His arrest without any charge reeks of political vendetta,” said Sharif, accusing the PTI of setting a shameful example of using state institutions against political rivals today. To use institutions for arm-twisting of opponents is deplorable, he added.

Sharif demanded the authorities concerned to immediately present Rana Sanaullah before a relevant court and they be informed about charges on the basis of which he was taken into custody by the ANF.

Earlier today, Rana Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force over his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore.

The ANF confirmed that the PML-N MNA was taken into custody from the highway. He is accused of having ties with drug traffickers.

