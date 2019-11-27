Shehbaz seeks exemption from court appearance in sugar mill case     

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel on Wednesday filed an application before the accountability court seeking his exemption from personal appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

In his plea, Shehbaz Sharif said that he out of the country to look after his ailing brother Nawaz Sharif who undergoing treatment in London and unable to appear before the court.

He appealed the court to grant him exemption from personal appearance and said that his counsel Muhammad Nawaz Chaudhry will appear before the court on his behalf.

Read More: Chaudhry Sugar Mills case: AC orders filing complete reference against Shehbaz Sharif

Earlier on October 30, an accountability court in Lahore had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file a complete reference against the former chief minister of Punjab and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The accountability court’s judge Amjad Nazeer Chaudhry had resumed the hearing of the case where the Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel had presented a medical certificate of his client. The lawyer had said that Shehbaz Sharif was not able to attend the hearing due to backache.

After the submission of the medical certificate, the court had accepted the plea for his exemption from personal appearance in the hearing.

Comments

comments