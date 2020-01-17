LAHORE: Hearing a plea by members of the Shehbaz family seeking to unfreeze their assets, an accountability court in Lahore on Friday summoned the investigation officer of the case along with relevant record.

The accountability judge directed the IO to appear on the next hearing slated for Jan 31.

Advocate Amjad Pervez, representing the applicants, requested the court to withdraw its previous order regarding freezing properties of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and members of his family.

In Dec last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had got all movable and immovable properties of Sharif and family frozen in connection with a probe against them in the income beyond means and money laundering cases.

The bureau wrote to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), director general of the excise and taxation department, Model Town Housing Society secretary, Judicial Employees Cooperative Housing Society secretary and Galliat Development Authority director general, asking them to freeze their properties with immediate effect.

Earlier on Dec 11, the accountability court had ordered authorities to freeze properties of the PML-N president and his family.

The court, in its verdict, directed authorities concerned to freeze all assets of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, two wives of Shehbaz including Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmina Durrani

