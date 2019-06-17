ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslin League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed matters related to the political situation of the country and All Parties Conference (APC), ARY News reported on Monday.

Fazl also informed Shehbaz about the meeting held with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, sources added.

Speaking to media after meeting with Fazl, PML-N leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government has turned Pakistan into ‘heaven’.

The PML-N president also announced to resist the anti-people federal budget in the National Assembly presented by the incumbent government.

“Will force PTI government to reshape and present the people friendly budget,” said Shehbaz.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb were a part of the delegation.

The JUI-F delegation included Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Abdul Waseh and Maulana Muhammad Saad Mehmood.

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after meeting with JUI-F chief said that PPP will oppose the passage of the federal budget in the National Assembly as it was not made by the federal government.

The PPP chairman said that the parliamentary system in the country was made by PPP and JUI-F collectively, adding that both parties were also a part of Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD).

