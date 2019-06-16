Shehbaz not invited to Bilawal-Maryam meeting at Jati Umra

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has not been invited to a meeting between PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported.

Sources within the PML-N relayed the party president will not attend the Jati Umra meeting to be held today.

Maryam invited the PPP young leader for a meeting over lunch at her residence yesterday. They will likely discuss current political situation following the 2019 budget and recent arrests of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz.

She clarified that the meeting with the PPP leader was finalised after taking Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif into confidence.

“This & all other decisions in the party are taken after the approval of MNS [Mian Nawaz Sharif] & MSS [Mian Shehbaz Sharif’ & taking the senior leaders into confidence. Discipline & part hierarchy are followed by all including me,” she tweeted.

Speaking outside Jati Umra today, PML-N leader Pervez Rasheed said the government fretted over a meeting between the two opposition leaders. What will become of the government when they both will come out on the streets against it, he questioned.

Comments

comments