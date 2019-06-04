Shehbaz likely to return to Pakistan on June 8

LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is likely to return to Pakistan from the United Kingdom (UK) on June 8, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif will meet his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail upon return from London.

He will be returning to the country after spending 7 weeks in London where he had gone for the purpose of treatment.

It is noteworthy that the accountability court hearing Ashiana Housing case was informed last Tuesday that Shehbaz Sharif will return back home on June 11.

Co-accused Hamza Shehbaz, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema appeared in Ashiana Housing scandal case.

However, the case proceedings could not move forward due to absence of accused opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif who is staying in London for his medical tests.

Defence counsel informed the court during the hearing that Shehbaz Sharif will return back to Pakistan on June 11.

“(Are you sure), we write it in record,” the Judge asked Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel. The lawyer answered in affirmation.

The judge expressed resentment over loud talk of several lawyers at a time, which created a noisy situation in the courtroom. “Don’t make the court a political talking place,” the judge told lawyers.

The court called Hamza Shehbaz to the rostrum and asked him to ask his people to take care of the dignity of the court.

The court adjourned the hearing after assurance about return of Shehbaz Sharif to Pakistan on June 11.

Comments

comments