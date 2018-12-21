Shehbaz meets NA Speaker; understanding reached to make legislation effective

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif met National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser in his chamber on Friday and the leaders reached an agreement to make the parliamentary legislation effective to resolve public issues.

The speaker of the NA underlined the importance of cooperation between the government and opposition for the promotion of parliamentary democracy. He said, “we have to rise above the party politics to play our due role,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The Opposition leader extended his gratitude to Asad Qaiser on issuing production order for detained MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique.

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) further appreciated the role of Qaiser as a speaker in running the house business on non-partisan basis, “it has raised the prestige of the parliament,” he lauded.

Further, Shehbaz assured the speaker of his party’s complete cooperation in legislation process.

Earlier today, the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as a Chairman of the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a meeting of the committee at Parliament House.

Shaikh Rohail Asghar proposed th name of Shehbaz Sharif for Chairman of the PAC, which was endorsed by Malik Amir Doggar and Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

The PAC comprises of 23 members of the lower house and six members of the Senate.

Comments

comments