Shehbaz, other family members meet Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE: A meeting of the family members with incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail concluded on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

The family members including Nawaz Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim, Shehbaz Sharif, Captain (Retd.) Safdar, daughter and son-in-law of Maryam Nawaz called on the jailed former prime minister at the prison cell today.

Former prime minister Sharif also had a lunch with the family members in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with his elder brother during the jail visit, which continued for around two hours, sources said.

“They inquired about the health of each other and also discussed the political situation, according to sources.

Nawaz Sharif also expressed his concern over current economic situation of the country, sources added.

Earlier in June, the administration of Kot Lakhpat prison had permitted only family members to meet incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The jail authorities had suspended summary of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and workers seeking to meet the former prime minister.

The decision was taken in view of the health condition of the PML-N supremo as doctors had advised him to talk less as a precautionary measure.

