Shehbaz seeks resignations from PM, Punjab chief minister over Sahiwal incident

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday sought resignations from the prime minister and Punjab chief minister over the Sahiwal police encounter incident, ARY News reported.

In his pre-mini budget speech, Shehbaz Sharif said, “First PM Imran Khan and then Punjab CM Usman Buzdar should resign from their posts.”

He said despite passage of 72 hours the joint investigation team (JIT)’s complete report had not been made public on the Sahiwal incident

Sharif said the federal ministers had said that the JIT would submit report in 72 hours, which did not materialise.

He said when the then law minister Rana Sanaullah and principal secretary Dr Tauqir had resigned within 48 hours of the Model Town incident.

The president Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the Punjab government could not sign a single paper without permission of the prime minister.

“The ministers of Punjab seek permission from the PM on WhatsApp,” he said.

On Saturday, January 19, CTD Punjab officials had opened fire on a car in Sahiwal. Due to heavy, indiscriminate firing, four including a child were killed.

The incident drew massive public outrage and the Punjab Government promised to investigate the matter and punish the culprits.

CTD had initially said the people killed were terrorists and the vehicle was full of explosives and suicide jackets.

However, video footages surfacing later in the day raised several questions on CTD’s version of the events, forcing the government to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

